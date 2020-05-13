Eager to leave home? Virus cases could pick back up

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

GOOD news, ACT Health has recorded yet another 24 hours of no active cases, but it’s warning eager-to-leave-the-house Canberrans that cases could pick back up. 

“We know people are eager to leave their homes and it is understandable that people want to get out and about, however, we must remember that it only takes one person with COVID-19 to come into contact with others to create a cluster and potentially start a new wave of COVID-19,” says an ACT Health spokesperson.

“We don’t want to go backwards so it is important people don’t become complacent or careless with their actions.”

ACT Health recommends staying at home as much as possible and avoiding large crowds, which is still the best way to protect yourself, and your family, from any potential risk of infection.

ACT Health is also urging Canberrans to remember four requirements in any situation they face in the coming weeks:

  • Avoid large crowds – gather in groups of no more than 10 people
  • Keep 1.5 metres apart whenever possible
  • Continue good hand and respiratory hygiene
  • Stay home if you are unwell and get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 12,530.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFive ways to stay safely on top of COVID-19
Next articleArtsday / Screen bingeing goes to the vote
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply