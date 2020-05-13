Eager to leave home? Virus cases could pick back up

Share Canberra's trusted news:

GOOD news, ACT Health has recorded yet another 24 hours of no active cases, but it’s warning eager-to-leave-the-house Canberrans that cases could pick back up.

“We know people are eager to leave their homes and it is understandable that people want to get out and about, however, we must remember that it only takes one person with COVID-19 to come into contact with others to create a cluster and potentially start a new wave of COVID-19,” says an ACT Health spokesperson.

“We don’t want to go backwards so it is important people don’t become complacent or careless with their actions.”

ACT Health recommends staying at home as much as possible and avoiding large crowds, which is still the best way to protect yourself, and your family, from any potential risk of infection.

ACT Health is also urging Canberrans to remember four requirements in any situation they face in the coming weeks:

Avoid large crowds – gather in groups of no more than 10 people

Keep 1.5 metres apart whenever possible

Continue good hand and respiratory hygiene

Stay home if you are unwell and get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 12,530.