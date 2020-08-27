Economic advisory group wants to hear from small businesses

Chief Minister Andrew Barr

AN advisory group of economists, public policy experts, industry representatives, community sector partners and unions will be established by the ACT government to assist with the ACT’s Jobs and Economic Recovery Plan.  

The Canberra Economic Recovery Advisory Group (CERAG) will be tasked with providing advice to the government on how they should deliver targeted support.

“The government wants to hear directly from small and medium businesses as we enter the next stage of our targeted response to the this crisis,” says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“The government will be running an expression of interest process for two small business owners to join the Canberra Economic Recovery Advisory Group, opening on Monday, August 31.

It is planned for the CERAG to meet for the first time in the week commencing September 7.

