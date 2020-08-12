Economic package to support youth employment

THE ACT government has announced a support package that aims to support children, young people and their families experiencing the economic impacts of COVID-19. 

The package will include a six-month payroll tax exemption, which will apply to eligible employees recruited between August 1 to January 31, for businesses who pay wages for new apprentices or trainees. The government estimates that this will result in $2.2 million of foregone revenue

Part of the package will include a $2 million extension of the ACT Public Service graduate program to provide additional graduate positions over the next two years, including cadet and apprentice recruitment, and $250,000 for targeted mental health support for young people.

A further $1.7 million will go towards easing the financial stress for young carers, foster and kinship carers and young people. The package includes one-off payments of $300 for each child and young person in foster and kinship care to support the wellbeing of young people and help ease the financial stress for carers whose employment or income may have been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

