Eden-Monaro: Nats preselect Trevor Hicks

QUEANBEYAN councillor Trevor Hicks was confirmed today (May 6) as the Nationals candidate in the by-election for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro on July 4.
Mr Hicks won pre-selection against three other aspirants for days before rolls close for candidates.
The by-election, caused by the retirement through ill health of popular Labor member Mike Kelly, will be a three-cornered contest against Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvoja and Labor’s Kristy McBain although the final field is tipped to be more than 10 candidates.