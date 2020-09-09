Election 2020: Belco Bill wants better protection for emergency personnel

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IF elected next month, the Belco Party will demand the new government strengthens the recent legislation that makes it an offence to assault front line emergency workers.

Currently, the maximum penalty is two years imprisonment, but Belco party leader and former public prosecutor and attorney general, Bill Stefaniak, suggests that the maximum penalty be increased to five years.

“The current penalties are only the same as for common assault. This is not good enough,” Mr Stefaniak says.

“It is a mongrel act to assault a police officer in the execution of his or her duty. It is probably an even lower act to assault an ambulance officer or a nurse who is trying to help the offender or help some other member of the public.

“It is particularly concerning to see a spate of attacks on police, ambos and nurses where the offender spits on the victim and then states that they are covid positive. This a horrible form of psychological torture for the victim especially while they wait for tests to be conducted.

“Our essential services workers have a right to feel safe and to be protected. Police are not blue punching bags and I find it sickening in the extreme for anyone to assault an ambo or nurse who is trying to help them.”

The Belco party also suggests that there be a compulsory order where the convicted offender will be ordered to pay the costs of any medical tests necessary for the assaulted first responder.