Election 2020: Greens promise to increase electric care use

IN the lead up to the ACT election, the Greens has put forward a policy, which would see the territory shift to electric vehicles.

The ACT Greens say they will do so by creating a $50 million fund to provide financial incentives for Canberra residents, businesses and the community sector to purchase zero emission vehicles, adopting a target for 90 per cent of new car sales to be zero-emission by 2030, and transitioning to zero emissions in public transport, including garbage trucks, taxi and rideshare vehicles by 2035.

They say they will also expand the network of recharging stations across Canberra and the region and research and pilot Vehicle2Grid and Vehicle2Home projects to improve energy efficiency and grid reliability.

ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury says this is a bold plan that will make the ACT the electric vehicle capital within a decade.

“It’s what we need to address climate change, but also to give ACT residents and businesses the advantages of electric vehicles that other countries are already enjoying,” he says.

Now that the ACT has shifted to 100 per cent renewable electricity, Mr Rattenbury says transport emissions from vehicles are now by far the ACT’s biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, at over 63 per cent.