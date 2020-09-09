Election 2020: Labor promises all buses will be electric by 2037

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A RE-ELECTED ACT Labor government promises to transition every ACT public bus to electric buses by 2037.

ACT Labor’s spokesperson for Transport Chris Steel says the “ambitious transition” will start with a re-elected government buying 90 battery electric buses in the next term, building a new zero-emissions bus depot in Canberra’s north and building electric bus infrastructure at the new Woden Depot.

“The first 90 battery electric buses will replace ageing diesel and CNG fossil fuel buses and help grow Transport Canberra’s fleet,” says Mr Steel.

“To support these vehicles, a re-elected Labor government will build a fully-electric fourth bus depot that will cater for up to 150 zero emission buses with the flexibility to expand.

“In the interim, to house the growing zero emissions fleet, we will invest $13 million to build the new Woden Depot with charging infrastructure and workshop functionality to initially charge 50 zero emission buses.”

Labor also promises to recruit an additional 64 additional bus drivers from 2024 to support the running of the expanded bus fleet, and five additional mechanics will also be hired.

Following Labor’s announcement, the ACT Greens said their commitment should be more ambitious.

“The ACT Labor policy states that diesel buses can be purchased before 2025. This is bad news for Canberra, and bad news for the planet,” says ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury.

“The Greens’ clear position is that the ACT should not buy any more diesel buses from today, and that we should transition the entire bus fleet to zero emissions vehicles by 2035 at the latest.

“These buses will have a lifespan of 15-20 years. Buying diesel buses now means we won’t have a zero emissions bus fleet in Canberra for at least another two decades.”

“CityNews” has contacted ACT Labor asking them to announce how much this election promise will cost.