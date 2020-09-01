Election 2020: Labor promises funding to shift services online

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr

A RE-ELECTED ACT Labor government will increase its grants funding program by $350,000 to help shift more community services online. 

ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr says to address an identified problem during the pandemic, they will increase their grants funding program to ensure organisations can purchase suitable IT equipment to help those in need.

“We know that people with low levels of income are the least digitally included and that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of equitable access to IT equipment,” Mr Barr says.

“ACT Labor will make sure that these groups continue to have adequate access to IT equipment and services and that providers and community groups are well resourced to support members of our community most in need.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops chase teenage drug driver from Kaleen to Giralang
Next articleDigital edition September 3
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply