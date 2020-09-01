Election 2020: Labor promises funding to shift services online

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A RE-ELECTED ACT Labor government will increase its grants funding program by $350,000 to help shift more community services online.

ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr says to address an identified problem during the pandemic, they will increase their grants funding program to ensure organisations can purchase suitable IT equipment to help those in need.

“We know that people with low levels of income are the least digitally included and that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of equitable access to IT equipment,” Mr Barr says.

“ACT Labor will make sure that these groups continue to have adequate access to IT equipment and services and that providers and community groups are well resourced to support members of our community most in need.”