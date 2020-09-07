Election 2020: Labor promises to keep public services, public

ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr

A RETURNED ACT Labor government will not privatise government-owned entities or outsource essential public services. It’s a guarantee that was also made by Labor before the 2016 election. 

“We’ve met that commitment, and a re-elected ACT Labor in 2020 will continue to meet that commitment. We will keep public services in public hands,” says ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr.

“We have seen in many jurisdictions that privatising government assets and services puts jobs at risk. Under Liberal governments, the Northern Territory and NSW privatised the public bus network. That meant worse services and higher prices for users.”

Now more than ever, Mr Barr says Canberrans are relying on good, effective government services.

“Instead of cutting jobs and services, we are hiring Canberrans to keep up with demand through our Jobs for Canberrans fund. Now 500 more Canberrans are employed to undertake essential work like bushfire recovery, covid-safe cleaning and providing community support through Access Canberra,” he says.

“There are thousands of local families that rely on good, secure employment at organisations like CIT and ACTON buses. Under a Labor government, the current ownership structure of these organisations will stay in place, as will the government stake in entities such as Icon Water and ActewAGL.”

