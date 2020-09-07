Election 2020: Liberals promise flashing lights for safer school zones

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Photo: Senthan Thani
THE Canberra Liberals have promised to install flashing lights and road crossing supervisors in all school zones if elected in October.
The move would bring the territory into line with NSW, including Queanbeyan, where flashing lights warn motorists to slow down during school drop-off and pick-up times.
Canberra Liberals candidate Elizabeth Lee said the Liberals are focused on delivering real and practical solutions to “remove the stress” from school drop off and pick up.
She said the flashing lights were proven techniques to remind drivers to slow down in school zones.
“Most drivers want to do the right thing but may not always know they are driving through a school zone,” Ms Lee said.
“Flashing lights and clear road markings at school zones will act as a friendly reminder to drivers that they are in a school zone and there may be school children about.”
The Liberals have also pledged to bring back dedicated school buses for every school that wants them.
