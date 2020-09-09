Libs promise a mindfulness program for kids

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT’s peak body for public-school parents has welcomed the Canberra Liberals’ election promise to expand the “Smiling Mind” mindfulness program across year 3 in all public schools next year.

The Liberals say the “Smiling Mind” program teaches children to be mindful of their environment, leading to better attention, memory, regulation of emotions and self-awareness, helping to foster better academic skills, social skills, self-esteem and reduce stress and anxiety.

“In our work on understanding how to better manage unacceptable behaviour in our schools, mindfulness kept coming up as an important part of the solution – a key component of the tool box,” says ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations President, Kirsty McGovern-Hooley.

“This is an important commitment and we call on other candidates to follow. This program

has had quite an impact in some schools – reducing poor behaviour, playground incidents,

bullying and violence. It’s important for our schools, our kids and teachers.”

The “Smiling Mind” program has been successfully trialled in Giralang Primary School since 2015 and is endorsed by Headspace ACT. The program requires at least 10 minutes a day of guided relaxation and breathing exercises.

Opposition leader Alistair Coe says: “A mindfulness and meditation program will give children skills to help them in their schoolwork but which they can also carry with them into other areas of their life.

“This is a real and practical measure to help young people focus on their studies and improve their overall wellbeing and academic performance,” Mr Coe said.

Liberal education spokesperson Elizabeth Lee said the “Smiling Mind” trial had seen enormous benefits for students’ mental wellbeing and academic performance, and significantly reducing negative behaviour.

“The ‘Smiling Mind’ teaches children exercises to help them feel calmer and more relaxed, enabling them to focus on their learning. It equips them with the skills to thrive in the classroom,” she says.