Election 2020: One-off payment promise keeps kids in sport 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

IF elected, Belco Party candidate Alan Tutt is promising to give parents a one-off $200 payment to keep children playing sport. 

Mr Tutt, who recognises that sometimes parents can’t afford to keep their children in sport because of the extra cost of uniforms and special equipment, says he wants to provide a one-off cashback to parents of $200 per child from year 7 to year 12, to help with sports equipment or registration fees.

“All the parent will need to do is register with a registered sporting club or organisation [and] the government would then send the parents of the child a $200 cheque,” says the former AFL player.

“This will be a great initiative to get more kids to stay in sport during their early high school years and set up good healthy habits for later in life.

“Throughout my life, I have played lots of sports at different levels, including baseball, rugby, cricket, soccer, and softball. I love sport and want to share that passion and grow the opportunities for sport for everyone: young, old and everyone in-between.

“Sadly, I have seen firsthand the effects of the gradual reduction of funding for junior sports as a direct result of the policies of the current government, I want to change that.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBus layover threatens parkland in Turner, says residents
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply