Election 2020: One-off payment promise keeps kids in sport 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IF elected, Belco Party candidate Alan Tutt is promising to give parents a one-off $200 payment to keep children playing sport.

Mr Tutt, who recognises that sometimes parents can’t afford to keep their children in sport because of the extra cost of uniforms and special equipment, says he wants to provide a one-off cashback to parents of $200 per child from year 7 to year 12, to help with sports equipment or registration fees.

“All the parent will need to do is register with a registered sporting club or organisation [and] the government would then send the parents of the child a $200 cheque,” says the former AFL player.

“This will be a great initiative to get more kids to stay in sport during their early high school years and set up good healthy habits for later in life.

“Throughout my life, I have played lots of sports at different levels, including baseball, rugby, cricket, soccer, and softball. I love sport and want to share that passion and grow the opportunities for sport for everyone: young, old and everyone in-between.

“Sadly, I have seen firsthand the effects of the gradual reduction of funding for junior sports as a direct result of the policies of the current government, I want to change that.”