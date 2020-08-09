Election: Labor commits to city-wide food waste collection

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

IF re-elected, ACT Labor promises to invest in a city-wide food waste collection service in the ACT, at an annual cost of $5 million. 

Labor leader and Chief Minister Andrew Barr says it will create hundreds of new jobs in the territory and will help reduce emissions without putting financial pressures onto Canberra households.

“More than a third of ACT residential garbage bin contents are food waste (37 per cent) which currently goes to landfill and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions,” says Mr Barr.

“By managing food waste through a new system, a re-elected ACT Labor government will reduce the ACT’s emissions from the waste sector by approximately 30 per cent.

“Under the proposed scheme, Canberrans will be able to place food waste in their existing green bins along with other garden waste.”

If re-elected ACT Labor says it will pilot the collection service in 2021 before a full city-wide scheme is put in place. This will include a mix of households including apartments and townhouses.

By the end of 2023, ACT Labor says it will expand to a universal green bin scheme for Canberra.

At what cost though? ACT Labor says it’ll cost about $12 million, over a staged roll out from 2021 to 2023, to get it up and running. The $12 million includes the final net operating cost.

“Kitchen caddies and compostable liners will be provided to all homes. Apartment complexes will also be part of the scheme and we will work with body corporates on the best way to include them through the pilot,” Mr Barr says.

“We will also fund the construction of a new large scale in-vessel processing facility to turn Canberra’s food and garden waste into valuable compost.”

Labor commits to an old commitment on food waste

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleIt’s masks on, masks off… masks maybe, sorta
Next articleTheatre / ‘Bold’ Richard worth braving the rain for
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply