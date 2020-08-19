Emergency minister announces fire station for Acton

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE than $45 million will go towards building a new fire and ambulance station in Acton, said Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman in an announcement this morning (August 19).

The announcement comes after the ACT government said it will put on 99 new firefighters by the end of 2024, as part of a deal between the government and the United Firefighters Union. However, when asked how much that will cost, the ACT government said it was unable to provide specific information.

Instead, it said: “The total cost of the new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement is subject to standard budget processes.”

Of the new station, Mr Gentleman said: “The new City Station is being designed and constructed to provide flexibility in the number of crews and appliances that the station can accommodate on a 24/7 basis to maintain service delivery and support to the community.

“The new station will support two Ambulance Services and ACT Fire & Rescue crews and two appliances at all times, with the added ability to house an extra appliance or support vehicle if required,” he said.

The new station will service the Canberra city and Inner North area and is expected to be operational in the 2022-23 financial year.