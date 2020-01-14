Emma gets the top job at ACTCOSS

EMMA Campbell is the new CEO of ACTCOSS.

Dr Emma Campbell… new head of ACTCOSS.

She replaces Susan Helyar who left the peak ACT social services body in November.

Dr Campbell is a former CEO of the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia, which advocates on behalf of Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

”In this pivotal ACT government election year, ACTCOSS will continue its work to ensure adequately resourced and effective community services and improved social and community infrastructure in a time of rapid demographic and social change across the ACT,” says Dr Campbell.

“Together with the ACTCOSS board and members, I will continue ACTCOSS’s work of building a positive future for the community sector in Canberra and will fiercely advocate for those in our city who experience disadvantage and low income.”

 

 

