AN employee at a day care centre in Gowrie allegedly shook a child against a fence at the centre, repeatedly.

The employee, a 46-year-old Throsby man, was arrested this morning (September 1) after a member of the public saw the incident.

The day care centre reported the incident to police.

The man was charged with common assault and is scheduled to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court.