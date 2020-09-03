Erratic, armed driver is still on the run

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN armed person driving erratically in Canberra escaped police yesterday (September 2) after officers were forced to abandon the pursuit due to heavy afternoon traffic.

Police were alerted to the driver of a stolen blue BMW sedan, bearing NSW registration plates CTP94P, after the driver got a handgun out in the presence of two people at about 2.10pm.

Police also received reports that the car was seen being driven erratically in the Dickson area.

The vehicle was sighted in Belconnen at about 2.30pm and a police cordon was established in the interests of public safety.

At about 4pm the stolen car was pursued by police along Canberra Avenue but the pursuit was terminated within seconds due to concerns for public safety in heavy afternoon traffic. The car entered NSW a short time later.

Police say the decision to abandon the pursuit was made in line with the “AFP National Guideline on Urgent Duty Driving and Pursuits”. The pursuit will be reviewed, as required in the guideline.

Police enquiries into the firearm and driving incidents, and the driver’s whereabouts are continuing with the assistance of NSW Police officers.

Anyone with information that may help police locate a stolen blue BMW sedan last seen bearing NSW registration plates CTP94P is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 quoting reference number 6621942. Information can be given anonymously.