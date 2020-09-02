Experts help with home ideas and inspiration

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CityNews" speaks with experts available from the Canberra region, who are passionate and ready to help improve any home.

SPRING has finally arrived and in the spirit of spring it’s time to revamp the home for the coming warmer seasons.

It’s the perfect opportunity to purchase a new feature item, refresh a room, double glaze the home to keep it cool this summer or give the garden some attention.

No matter the project, “CityNews” speaks with experts available from the Canberra region, who are ready to help improve any home.

Landscape supplies for any job

WITH more than 65 years’ experience in landscape supplies and green waste, Corkhill Bros staff can help with any project, whether residential or commercial, says co-founder and director Brian Corkhill.

“Our staff are always welcoming and happy to talk customers through our extensive product ranges, and offer a large variety of truck sizes to help with each project,” says Brian.

Corkhill Bros’ products range from mulches and soils to sands and gravels.

“We extract and process all of the soil mixes within our range [and] we get these soil mixes tested bi-annually to ensure our customers only receive the highest standard of products,” says Brian.

Corkhill Bros continues to host the green waste drop-off facility at the Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, as well as receiving all the green waste collected in the Canberra kerbside green bins.

“We are highly committed to ensuring all green waste that’s received at our facility re-enters the Canberra community as a beneficially reusable product,” says Brian.

“After progressing through a three-to-four-month process, the green-waste derived product can be purchased as a mulch or soil conditioner (coarse forest litter or fine forest litter) from our Mugga Lane or Mitchell depots.

“The composted green waste is also incorporated into many of our soil mixes as an organic component.”

Brian says Corkhill Bros is committed to expanding its service range, having recently added a “bulka bag” truck to its fleet of vehicles.

“This allows us to deliver landscaping products in a cubic metre bag, which is suitable for projects with restricted site access or those that cannot have loose material tipped on site,” he says.

Corkhill Bros, 33 Darling Street, Mitchell, call 6241 8860. Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, Symonston, call 6239 7200. Visit corkhillbros.com.au

James has bright ideas for home offices

OFFICE furniture can look cool, says Ex-Government Furniture owner James Fullerton, who has brightly coloured office chairs and desks in wood grain or timber, which can all help create a home office that’s ergonomic, comfortable and fun.

“Improving the home is all about the home office now, but no one wants to feel their home looks too much like their workplace,” he says.

“We’ve got a range of colours and finishes in store, with a designer look that will fit in with people’s home decor.”

Ex-Government Furniture has a large range of office chairs in stock, from Formway, Matic, Thinking Works, Okamura and Haworth.

“Chairs with wheels are popular, as it makes it easier for people to move location for a meeting to a more quiet spot,” James says.

“It’s the same for mobile drawers on wheels, where people can store all their work items and tuck them away at the end of the working day.

“We know people need flexibility while working at home and may have to work from a corner of a main room.”

It’s all about tweaking things to create an environment that doubles as both office and home, James says.

“We have a range of small, height-adjustable sit-stand desks, which fit easily into a corner and with natural, timber finishes, look more homely,” he says.

“Many people are not heading back to the office this year, but we all need to be ready to work at home at a moment’s notice these days.”

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Growing business offers plumbing services

AFTER providing the Canberra region with quality and reliable electrical services for about three years, Clark Electrical and Air Conditioning has expanded, and now offers plumbing services too.

Owner Aaron Clark, who has been an electrician for almost 30 years, says the business is now a “one-stop-shop”.

Aaron, and his team of nine experienced tradespeople, service the whole Canberra region, helping with problems such as toilets, drains, gutter work, LED lighting, or switchboard upgrades.

“Our airconditioning department can meet all your heating and cooling needs, especially if you are looking to upgrade your gas system to electric, which is cheaper to run and can incorporate with solar,” says Aaron.

He says the showroom in Mitchell is open for people to visit and see products on display such as wifi air conditioning systems, which allow users to operate them remotely.

“It’s a great feature for people wanting to turn on their air conditioning before they get home, or switch it off if they forget to,” says Aaron.

Clark Electrical & Air Conditioning, 5/12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Call 1300 230462 or email aaronclarkelectrical@gmail.com

Energy efficient ways to insulate the home

THE most energy-efficient way to insulate the home is by fitting curtains that sit close to the windows, say Roz and Lew Rebbeck, owners of Alexanders Furnishings.

Roz and Lew recommend “EVO”, a curtain-heading system that is extremely effective at preventing loss of heat or cooling at any time of year.

“You can choose any fabric you like, as the key is the EVO tracking system,” Roz says.

“It creates a track close to the window which helps keep warm or cool air inside and allows for a smaller stack when open, [letting] in more valuable winter sunlight.”

Roz says EVO has developed new track sections that incorporate a sleek and “invisible” pelmet system, meaning there’s no need to install a traditional bulky timber pelmet over the top of the curtains.

“It can also be used as curtains with sheers behind for added privacy,” she says.

Backed with more than 50 years’ experience, Alexanders Furnishings also offers other curtain systems to suit personal preferences and a wide range of blinds and accessories.

Roz says they are open, receiving orders, as well as making and installing products according to the COVID-19 guidelines, and are back to their usual hours of 8.30am-5pm, Monday-Friday and 8.30am-1pm, Saturdays.

Alexanders Furnishings, Shop 5, Paul’s Centre, Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip. Call 6281 1611.

Specialising in quilts since the ‘80s

LOCALLY-owned and proud of it, Therma Quilts says it has been specialising in making and servicing feather and down products such as quilts, pillows and cushions since the ‘80s.

Using quality textiles, the seamstresses at Therma Quilts hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Servicing of feather and down products is essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” Therma Quilts says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed onto quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh and fluffy.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.

“Therma Quilts are able to re-case your quilts in addition to other services such as extending them into a larger size or reducing them to a smaller size according to your needs.”

With its eco-friendly cleaning process, Therma Quilts service feather and down products including sleeping bags and down clothing as well as other textiles such as silk, polyester, cotton and wool quilt underlays.

Therma Quilts, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au

Family business builds projects to be proud of

BORDEAUX Construction and Management is a “one-stop shop” for all renovations, extensions and new builds, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

“We pride ourselves on being able to offer clients a hassle-free experience from as early as developing a concept, through [to] design, construction and handover,” he says.

“We specialise in complex extensions and renovations but also do office or retail fit outs and new builds. We are open to discussing all types of construction.”

The family-run business has been in operation for about 37 years and offers obligation-free quotes and competitive prices. Michael holds an unrestricted, “A”-class builder’s licence and has 14 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney.

“We stand by every project and guarantee an efficient and easy process for our clients,” says Michael.

“Everything we deliver is a high-quality product that we can stand by for the long term because our reputation and our clients’ needs are very important to us.”

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Delivering quality windows, fast

FIFTEEN years ago, in a small factory, with a staff of five, Skyview Windows was created with the vision to supply quality products in the shortest possible lead times, says managing director Neil Thompson.

“The company mantra from day one was ‘Quality Windows, Fast’,” says Neil.

Since then, Skyview has grown and 12 years ago expanded to a 2500sqm factory in High Street, Queanbeyan.

Neil says part of Skyview’s success is being able to work closely with customers and suppliers to ensure consistency in quality and supply is maintained.

Using dedicated, local people, Neil says all windows and doors are manufactured to Australian standards.

“All windows and doors are manufactured from a mixture of local and imported raw materials to ensure cost competitiveness and, unlike the major window companies, all the profits stay right here,” he says.

“Skyview is the only window company able to supply any powdercoat colour with no cost premium involved.

“This allows our customers to mix and match colour schemes for their houses without having to stick to the six standard colours our competitors offer.”

This season, Skyview is launching the “Texturer” colour range. Starting with “black” and “monument”, the Texturer colour range significantly reduces marks and blemishes on the powder coat finish.

Skyview Windows, 77 High Street, Queanbeyan, call 6232 9977.