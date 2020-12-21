Family, police on the lookout for missing man

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FAMILY holds concern for the welfare a 47-year-old man that has been missing for more than 15 days.

Olafs Okonovs was last seen in Kambah on Monday, December 7 around 8:30am.

Police is now seeking the public’s assistance to locate Mr Okonovs.

Police suspect he is travelling in a black Holden Captiva with the registration DC21003.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 178cm (5’10”) tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Okonovs or who has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Police on 131 444, quoting reference 6695769.