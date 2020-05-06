Family violence victims urged to ask for help

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S the National Day of Remembrance, and in light of it, organisations supporting families and victims of crime are urging people who need help, to reach out.

As COVID-19 restrictions put relationships and families under added strain, the victims of crime commissioner, Heidi Yates, says: “We are using the occasion to reach out to families who are under added pressure now.”

“We know that family and sexual violence is likely to have increased due to the pandemic. However, people may not feel able to reach out for help or escape their abuser,” she says.

“We are concerned by a drop in family violence and sexual assault reports to police over recent months, and the fact that now more than ever, people may not feel able to reach out for help.

“Family violence may involve someone physically hurting you or damaging your things, but can also involve your partner or a family member making threats, controlling you, preventing you from talking to family and friends, or checking your phone, email or social media without your permission.

“If this happens, or if you feel unsafe for any reason, reach out to services that are here to help. Remember, if it’s not safe to stay at home, there is support available to help you leave.”

ACT Policing officer in charge of Judicial and Family Violence Operations, Sue Smith says it’s never too early to ask for help and advice.

“At a time when people are limiting when they leave the house and interactions with others, we need to ensure our most vulnerable are being heard,” she says.

“I ask everyone to keep in regular contact with their friends and loved ones –make time for a virtual catch up when you’d normally go out.”

“If you are experiencing family violence, please know that police are here to help you. You do not need to stay home if you feel unsafe.”

“If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence you can contact police on 131 444 or 000 for emergencies.”

Support and crisis services: