Woman missing from Banks has been found

4PM UPDATE: Police report that Puikap Tabuai has been located safe and well this afternoon.

SIXTY-six-year-old Puikap Tabuai is missing and hasn’t been seen since leaving her daughter’s house in Banks at about 6.30 this morning (August 30).

Described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, with a medium build and black/grey hair, she is believed to be wearing a blue jumper, charcoal tracksuit pants with a yellow stripe down the side and a grey beanie.

Her family hold concerns for her welfare and police are asking for public help to locate her.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131444.