Final stage will bring ‘vibrant, new precinct’ to life

CONSTRUCTION has begun today (December 16) on the final stage of the $160 million urban renewal project, DKSN, in Dickson.

Developed on the site of the former Dickson Motor Registry, stage two of the construction will see a Woolworths Metro store built as well as restaurants, cafes, a 90-space childcare facility, a large medical centre, and a gym, which will be built around a network of pedestrian laneways and green plazas.

The final stage also includes 205 apartments, 4600sq m of commercial office space and 4700s qm of retail space including a bustling “eat street”.

The final stage of construction follows the now completed stage one, featuring 102 apartments and a 13,200sq m ACT government office with various commercial tenancies in the final stage of fit-out.

Englobo Group director John Susa says the commencement of construction on the final stage of the project reflects strong demand for residential apartments and commercial space.

“Stage two will see the culmination of the vision for a vibrant new precinct,” he says.

“In addition, we’re seeing demand from a mix of great commercial tenants who see the potential for this precinct to develop into a vibrant hub.”

DOMA Group general manager of development Gavin Edgar says the demand for residential apartments has been particularly strong over recent months and credits the Australian Government’s “Homebuilder” program for stimulating confidence in the market.

“Enquiry for apartments at DKSN has outstripped our expectations with around 50 per cent of the final stage sold in recent months,” he says.

“We’re seeing around half of all purchasers using the Homebuilder program to smooth their entry to home ownership.

“I think it’s fair to say that in this case, a strong product and this additional support from government has combined to deliver a very strong outcome which has seen us move to the construction phase sooner than what may have otherwise been possible.”

First homebuyer, and now DKSN resident, Dominic De Marco moved into the precinct a few months ago and says the location and plans for a mixed-use precinct, together with current incentives, made the choice easy.

“I’ve been looking at getting into the market for a while and when I saw what was planned at DKSN I knew I wanted to be part of it,” he says.

“Dickson has always had appeal to me but the amenity offered in the DKSN precinct itself and its proximity to transport links and the city really sold me.”

