Fire at shopping centre disrupts late business

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STRUCTURE fire temporarily closed trading at South.Point Tuggeranong on Monday night (December 28).

Multiple vehicles from ACT Fire & Rescue attended the scene, which closed Anketell Street between Reed Street North and Pitman Street at the shopping centre.

The public were advised by fire officers to avoid the area.

A small fire was later extinguished, allowing South.Point to reopen for business.

The fire was not considered suspicious.

Atmospheric testing had been conducted and the area was declared safe for the public later in the night.