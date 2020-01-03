Fire fears and poor air close the zoo

THE ACT’s State of Alert, an extreme fire warning and the continuation of poor air quality have led the zoo to close tomorrow (January 4). 

In a media statement, the National Zoo and Aquarium management say that anyone with bookings for encounters or tours for tomorrow will be contacted to reschedule or, if that is not possible, receive a full refund.

“At this stage we fully intend to be reopen to the public on Sunday, January 5, but we will monitor the situation closely and advise accordingly if that is not the case,” they say.

Staff will remain onsite to care for animals and the Jamala Wildlife Lodge will remain open.

