Firefighters bring Pialligo blaze under control

THE 141-hectare Pialligo Redwood Forest fire is under control tonight (January 22) after being fought with 43 appliances on the ground and six aerial water bombers.

Its alert level has been revised downwards to “advice” having been at the “emergency” level late this afternoon.

The ESA says it quickly established the firefighting appliances from ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service, ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire & Rescue who worked together to contain the fire that threatened Oaks Estate, Beard and West Queanbeyan.

Firefighters were supported by water bombing and aerial surveillance. This real-time information enabled the Incident Management Team and firefighters to control the fast-moving fire.

Firefighters are now working on the containment of the fireground and property protection.The Ambulance Service and police are also on scene supporting crews and managing road closures.

ACT State Emergency Service members will be door-knocking homes in the Oaks Estate area tonight (January 22).