Firefighters bring Pialligo blaze under control

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Plumes of smoke from the Pialligo forest fire seen from beyond Queanbeyan this afternoon..

THE 141-hectare Pialligo Redwood Forest fire is under control tonight (January 22) after being fought with 43 appliances on the ground and six aerial water bombers.

Its alert level has been revised downwards to “advice” having been at the “emergency” level late this afternoon.

The ESA says it quickly established the firefighting appliances from ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service, ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Aviation Rescue Firefighting Service, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire & Rescue who worked together to contain the fire that threatened Oaks Estate, Beard and West Queanbeyan.

Firefighters were supported by water bombing and aerial surveillance. This real-time information enabled the Incident Management Team and firefighters to control the fast-moving fire.

Firefighters are now working on the containment of the fireground and property protection.The Ambulance Service and police are also on scene supporting crews and managing road closures.

ACT State Emergency Service members will be door-knocking homes in the Oaks Estate area tonight (January 22).

Pialligo fire downgraded but still ‘out of control’

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePialligo fire downgraded but still ‘out of control’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply