Firefighters get Beard blaze under control

The Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.

THE Beard Fire is under control.

The ESA this afternoon (January 24) downgraded its fire rating to “advice”, which will come as relief to people in Beard, Harman, Oaks Estate, Crestwood, Pialligo and Brindabella Business Park, who were dangerously in the fire’s path yesterday.

The agency says the size of the fire is 424 hectares and firefighters are patrolling the fire-ground with support from the Specialist Intelligence Gathering (SIG) Helicopter, which is undertaking aerial surveillance.

Firefighters will remain at the fireground overnight to extinguish any hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

