Firefighters get Namadgi bushfire ‘under control’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Hospital Hill bushfire burning in the remote area of the Namadgi National Park is under control.

ACT Emergency Services say today’s (January 6) favourable weather conditions assisted firefighters working to extinguish the fire and build containment lines.

The agency reports that the medium helicopter undertook waterbombing operations and the Specialist Intelligence Gathering helicopter continued to monitor the Hospital Hill fire and fires close to our borders in surrounding NSW.

Crews will patrol and monitor the Hospital Hill fire over the coming days.