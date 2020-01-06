Firefighters get Namadgi bushfire ‘under control’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Hospital Hill bushfire burning in the remote area of the Namadgi National Park is under control.

The fire, south of the ACT border in Namadgi National Park.

ACT Emergency Services say today’s (January 6) favourable weather conditions assisted firefighters working to extinguish the fire and build containment lines. 

The agency reports that the medium helicopter undertook waterbombing operations and the Specialist Intelligence Gathering helicopter continued to monitor the Hospital Hill fire and fires close to our borders in surrounding NSW.

Crews will patrol and monitor the Hospital Hill fire over the coming days.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNo forced work in smoke, say unions
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply