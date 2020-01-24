Firefighters to hit the Beard Fire hotspots today

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH the 424-hectare Beard Fire under control, the ACT Rural Fire Service and ACT Parks and Conservation Service firefighters will patrol the fireground throughout today (January 25).

The ESA says firefighters will be supported by aerial surveillance from the Specialist Intelligence Gathering Helicopter in identifying and extinguishing hotspots and strengthening containment lines.

Australian Defence Force heavy plant will help rehabilitate grader lines that were put in as a containment strategy on Thursday (January 23).

The Underwood Recycling Plant section of the Beard Fire is showing no signs of active fire confirmed by a thermal imaging camera flew attached to an AFP drone, which flew over the centre and did not detect any hot spots.

No properties are under threat at this time and the fire rating is at “advice”.