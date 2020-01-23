First look at the Beard Fire damage from the air

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HERE is the first look at the Beard Fire from the air, issued this afternoon (January 23) by the ESA.

The fire is currently 424 hectares in size and out of control. It is rated at “emergency” level.

The ESA says the fire is burning within containment lines. Firefighters are on scene. Helicopters are water-bombing and providing aerial surveillance.



The recycling centre in Underwood Street, Beard, has been impacted by the Beard Fire and is producing dangerous levels of thick, black smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. There are unconfirmed reports of building damage. Assessments will commence when it is safe to do so.



People who are sensitive to smoke, especially those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, should take extra care during these conditions.

Visit ACT Health for information on ways you can reduce the impact of smoke: https://www.health.act.gov.au/ public-health-alert/heavy- smoke-and-hot-conditions-act