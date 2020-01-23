First look at the Beard Fire damage from the air

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The Bear Fire from the air. Photo: ESA.

HERE is the first look at the Beard Fire from the air, issued this afternoon (January 23) by the ESA.

The fire is currently 424 hectares in size and out of control. It is rated at “emergency” level.

The ESA says the fire is burning within containment lines. Firefighters are on scene. Helicopters are water-bombing and providing aerial surveillance.

The recycling centre in Underwood Street, Beard, has been impacted by the Beard Fire and is producing dangerous levels of thick, black smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. There are unconfirmed reports of building damage. Assessments will commence when it is safe to do so.

People who are sensitive to smoke, especially those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, should take extra care during these conditions.

Visit ACT Health for information on ways you can reduce the impact of smoke: https://www.health.act.gov.au/public-health-alert/heavy-smoke-and-hot-conditions-act

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Emergency’ as out-of-control fires merge near the airport
Next articleFull State of Alert imposed across all of the ACT
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply