Five rooms of cannabis in Gungahlin grow house

By
CityNews
-
Cannabis under cultivation at a house in Gungahlin.

POLICE seized 93 cannabis plants during a raid on a house in Gungahlin on Saturday (April 18), following a tip-off from a member of the public. 

Police report that five rooms had been converted for the purpose of hydroponically cultivating cannabis.

Suspicious behaviour at the location had been reported to Crime Stoppers on Friday  by a member of the public.

Police seized the cannabis plants and hydroponic cultivation equipment.

Anyone with information about illegal drug cultivation or supply should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

