Fleeing couple charged with driving offences

A 33-year-old Holt man and a 25-year-old Phillip woman have been charged with a series of driving offences after their vehicle failed to stop for police last night (December 26).

Police were patrolling at an apartment complex in Reid about 10.45pm when the man and woman suddenly fled to their vehicle after seeing the patrol car.

Police say their vehicle, which had been reported stolen from an address in Braddon on December 20, headed down Limestone Avenue before hitting police stop sticks on Cowper Street.

The vehicle came to a stop on Northbourne Avenue, Turner, where the occupants were chased by police before being apprehended.

Police say the man is on parole and has been charged with aggravated driving, failing to stop for police, driving a motor vehicle without consent and entering an intersection through a red light.

The woman was charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent.

The pair will appear before the ACT Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (December 28).

