Fleeing driver flips car at Calwell roundabout

A 28-year-old Monash man, wanted by police, has been arrested after flipping his car at a Calwell roundabout last night (March 28).

Police allege that about 9.50pm the hatchback failed to stop when police recognised the driver as having outstanding warrants. The car also failed to stop at another location in Calwell a short time later.

Police established a cordon and at about 10pm the vehicle was driven on to the wrong side of the road towards police at the intersection of Ashley Drive and Johnson Drive in Calwell. It hit the gutter and flipped on to its roof.

The driver crawled out of the vehicle and attempted to flee before being apprehended in a nearby backyard. He was taken to hospital for injuries received in the collision.

Police expect say they expect to lay multiple charges against the man including failing to stop, using an unregistered vehicle, common assault, trespass, and warrant offences.

Anyone who saw a Toyota Starlet, YEZ85U, being driven erratically in Calwell or has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the vehicle should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

