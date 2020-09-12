Former NSW premier John Fahey dead at 75

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER Liberal premier of NSW, John Fahey died this morning from leukemia. He was 75.

John Joseph Fahey AC served as NSW Premier from 1992 to 1995 and as the federal Minister for Finance from 1996 to 2001.

He was a member of the NSW Legislative Assembly from 1984 to 1996 and the federal House of Representatives from 1996 to 2001.

Fahey is remembered for having thwarted an assassination attempt on Prince Charles on Australia Day, 1994. The prince was about to hand out awards at a ceremony in Sydney’s Darling Harbour when a former anthropology student, David Kang, lunged towards the prince, simultaneously firing two shots from a starter’s pistol.

Fahey, sitting next to the prince, tackled Kang and wrestled him to the ground. Although the attack proved less dangerous than first thought, Fahey was nonetheless widely praised for his unthinking bravery.

He also played a key role in the bidding process for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and is also noted for his wildly enthusiastic reaction when Sydney won.

The NSW government said it would hold a state funeral for the former premier.

Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher has paid tribute, saying:“John made a great contribution to our society through political leadership both in the Commonwealth and in the state of NSW, where he ultimately served as Premier; to our culture through academic leadership of the Australian Catholic University, where he served as chancellor; and to our Church as a faithful pro-lifer and promoter of justice and charity.

“He was a proud Catholic, a loving husband, father and grandfather, and an all-round fine

human being. His death was a holy death, surrounded by family, sacrament and prayer. I

engaged most with him in the governance of the Australian Catholic University where he will certainly be missed. He worked hard for the university right up to and even during his last days in hospital.”

In November Archbishop Fisher presented Mr Fahey with a papal honour – the Knight of

the Grand Cross of the Order of St Gregory the Great in recognition of his service to the

church.

He is survived by his wife Colleen, children Matthew and Melanie, and grandchildren Campbell and Amber.