Former Royal Military chief of staff will head SES

FORMER chief of staff for the Royal Military College of Australia, Anthony Draheim, has been appointed the new chief officer of the ACT State Emergency Service.

Mr Draheim takes on the role following the promotion of former chief officer Georgeina Whelan to commissioner of ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) in October last year.

Mr Draheim has more than 30 years’ experience in the Australian Army and has been with the ACT ESA since January this year as director of training coordination and management.

Commissioner Whelan welcomed him to the role and said she is looking forward to working closely with him across the rest of the storm season.

“Anthony has planned and supported both humanitarian aid and disaster responses at a national and international level. He also has a wealth of knowledge and experience in logistics, HR and training and has previously served as an SES volunteer with both the ACT and NSW,” she said.

“Mr Draheim will bring to the job practical experience as a leader in delivering business organisational change. I look forward to seeing the contribution he makes to one of the ACT government’s great volunteer-based organisations.”

Jeff Butler and superintendent Matt Shonk were also thanked for their work acting in the role until it was filled permanently.