ACT Health has confirmed four new coronavirus cases in the ACT, bringing the territory’s total to 91. Eighteen cases have now recovered.

The new cases include two men and three woman, aged between 31 and 59. Two of the new cases are linked to overseas travel and two are contacts of previous confirmed cases.

There are currently nine COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals.

To date, 5040 people have tested negative to COVID-19 in the ACT.