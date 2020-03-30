Fraser crash leads cops to meth dealer

Ngunnawal woman found with trafficable amounts of meth

WHEN a woman was involved in a crash in Fraser in late February, police were led to the discovery of trafficable amounts of methylamphetamine. 

The woman, a 33-year-old for Ngunnawal, was investigated by police after the crash, which saw a large amount of cash and meth in her possession on February 29.

Investigations into the activities of the woman continued until last night (March 30) when a vehicle stop of the woman in Dickson and a search of her Ngunnawal residence discovered further cash and meth.

This operation has resulted in the seizure of about 90grams of meth and more than $8000 in cash.

The woman has been charged with trafficking in a controlled drug, possession of property suspected to be the proceeds of crime, negligent driving, drug driving and breaching a good behaviour order.

She will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Anyone with information about the supply of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

