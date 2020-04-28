Free healthcare for people ineligible for Medicare

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PEOPLE who are usually ineligible for Medicare will have free access to health care if they require testing, treatment or other public health supports related to COVID‑19.

This includes pathology, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and outpatient care in the ACT public health system.

People who are usually ineligible for Medicare include people who are not an Australian permanent resident, are not entitled to hold a valid Medicare card, are temporary entrants or temporary visa holders, or are not from a country that has a reciprocal health care arrangement with Australia.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says these people who are not eligible for Medicare are concerned about the potential out-of-pocket costs associated with testing and treatment.

“We do not want anyone in our community choosing not to get tested or seek healthcare for COVID-19. People who are not eligible for Medicare can be assured that these costs will be covered,” she says.

Many people who are not permanent residents will have private health insurance or travel insurance and this arrangement does not apply to people who use their insurance policy or have a contract with a visiting medical officer, says the ACT government

This policy applies only during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Costs will be shared between the ACT government and Commonwealth government.