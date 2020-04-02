Free parking to help restaurants and cafes

IN restaurant and cafe precincts, Canberra motorists can now park for 15 minutes for free as part of an ACT government initiative to help restaurants and cafes offering takeaway options. 

Planning Minister Mick Gentleman says signs, attached to parking signs, will start going up in areas such as Braddon, Woden, Belconnen and Tuggeranong.

But, he says, Canberrans should arrange delivery of items wherever possible and practice physical distancing if they must leave their home to pick up essential items.

