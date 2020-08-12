Free Wi-Fi rollout extends to more ACT group centres

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BY the end of June, about 13 more Canberra group centres will have access to free public Wi-Fi.

The network will be extended to further parts of Gungahlin, as well as the group centres of Amaroo, Calwell, Chisholm, Erindale, Hawker, Jamison, Kaleen, Kambah, Kingston, Kippax, Lanyon, Mawson and Wanniassa. Belconnen Basketball Centre will also be covered.

The rollout of additional locations will be undertaken between now and the end of June 2021.

As part of this rollout, the download limit is being increased from 250MB to 1GB per day per device to allow people to browse the internet for about 12 hours, stream 200 songs or watch two hours of video.

CBRfree public Wi-Fi is already available around the town centres of Belconnen, Gungahlin, Tuggeranong, Civic and Woden, as well as a number of group centres and community locations including the Canberra Theatre, Belconnen Arts Centre, EPIC, Cooleman Court, Botanic Gardens, Kingston Foreshore, Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium and Stromlo Forest Park.