Fun ways to keep the whole family entertained

Looking for something to do these school holidays? In this sponsored post “CityNews” showcases fun activities for the whole family.

WITH warmer weather, there’s no better time to come out of winter hibernation and enjoy these spring school holidays. Whether it’s inside or outside, Canberra has some great experiences and fun ways to keep the whole family happy and entertained. Here are some of them…

Get close and personal with free-flying birds

PARROTS, finches, doves and quail are among the birds ready to interact at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary this school holidays, says owner and manager Mick Logan.

“The aviary is great fun for all ages, with the chance to get up close and personal with a range of friendly, free-flying birds,” says Mick.

“While not all birds will interact with you, visitors get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild.

“We provide a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds.”

The aviary is a 1000sqm planted walk-in enclosure that has more than 500 birds from about 65 different species from Australia and the world.

Numbers are still limited for social distancing, but the aviary is open as usual.

“Providing the weather is fine you can have a great time feeding the birds, taking photos or just observing our feathered friends,” Mick says.

Gold Creek Village has three other attractions, as well as cafes, gift shops and a garden centre, so it’s a great place for a day out after visiting the aviary, Mick says.

The aviary is operating its summer trading hours of 10am-5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm. It’s open every day, including public holidays, except Christmas Day.

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, Unit 13, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

Academy helps kids chase their football dreams

THE Football Star Academy (FSA) Canberra runs football (soccer) programs across the ACT for boys and girls aged five to 18, on weekends, weekdays and school holidays, say head coaches and operations managers Eric Bonnett and Danny Hately.

The FSA launched in Canberra this year, though it originally started in 2008 in Melbourne, and has moved to every capital city around Australia.

“We brought the program here because we wanted to give kids in Canberra a better and more professional opportunity for development, with a clear pathway to help them chase their footballing dreams,” says Eric.

“I love coaching football because of the kids and the passion I have for the sport itself.”

The academy’s programs include weekly clinics for beginners, elite squad training, a centre of excellence program, which is by invitation only, position-specific coaching, one-on-ones and holiday camps.

In 2018 and 2019 FSA was awarded “Best National Primary School Activity” for five to 12-year-olds at the What’s On 4 Kids Awards.

Both Eric and Danny have 66 years playing experience between them, as well as 17 years coaching experience.

“Being able to play a major role in the growth and development of the young players in their playing and personal lives is why I love coaching,” says Danny.

Football Star Academy Canberra, visit sportstaracademy.com/football, email act79.football@sportstaracademy.com or call 1300 372300.

Car racing fun for all ages

PLAYING at the slot car tracks at Way2Fast is ideal for kids who love cars or nostalgic parents who played with Scalextric as kids, says owner Steve Bywater.

Kids aged five and up can enjoy racing with family and friends on four different tracks, which range from four to eight lanes.

“Our tracks will take 1:43 scale, 1:32 and 1:24 scale electric motor cars, driven by a hand controller,” he says.

“We are able to space out groups so that people aren’t too close together, to comply with social distancing.”

Steve says they have hand sanitiser and disposable gloves provided, with all controllers and cars cleaned after use.

Way2Fast is Canberra’s largest retailer for slot cars and spare parts, offering more than 20 manufacturers such as Scalextric, SCX, Revell, Slot it, Pioneer, NSR, Carrera and MJK.

Its ready-to-run remote control cars include Traxxas, Team Associated, Tamiya, Team Magic, Ninco, Arrma, Lossi and HPI.

“We carry parts and accessories for these and offer service and repairs, too,” he says.

In terms of slot cars, Way2Fast sells AFX cars, repair kits and tracks.

Way2Fast can host birthday or Christmas parties, corporate functions, and gift vouchers are also available.

Way2Fast, Unit 2, 20 Essington Street, Mitchell. Call 0424 453544 or visit way2fast.com.au