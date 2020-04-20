Funding support gets homeless off the streets

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FUNDING of $3 million will go to homelessness and domestic and family violence services in the ACT in a bid to get vulnerable people off the streets during the coronavirus crisis.

The ACT government funding will help increase the available temporary accommodation, expand service capacity to house rough sleepers and enable services to meet increased need from the Canberra community.

This package will also provide financial support that will be complemented by Commonwealth funding (to be announced in the coming weeks) for those responding to family violence.

Of the funding, $330,000 will go to OneLink to expand existing operations in response to increased demand on the homelessness services sector, $832,000 will go to accommodation support to provide both emergency and long-term accommodation for men, women and children who face the challenge of physical distancing in shelters, self-isolation when needed and potential quarantine.

Of the accommodation support funding, $100,000 will go to CatholicCare to fast track the Axial Housing pilot as the preferred and primary option to house rough sleepers during COVID-19, $127,000 will go to upgrading The Lodge run by Argyle Housing for men experiencing homelessness, $150,000 for CatholicCare to establish and operate Mackillop House, $150,000 for OneLink to increase its existing capacity to coordinate referrals for temporary accommodation options such as, hotelling, and $305,000 to furnish and upgrade existing public housing to be made available as crisis and shelter accommodation.

$550,000 will go to domestic and family violence, with $125,000 to boost Safer Families Assistance grants that help cover expenses associated with sustaining or re-establishing a family home, $350,000 to the Domestic Violence Crisis Service, and $75,000 to the Canberra Rape Crisis Centre to assist supports for Canberrans impacted by sexual violence.

And then, $1 million in grant funding will go to supporting community services organisations adapt and adopt to innovative and essential business changes, including staff safety fixtures and technology requirements to continue operations remotely.

The $3 million funding comes after calls from Belco Party candidate Bill Stefaniak, over the weekend, called for the government to use empty office spaces to house the homeless.

“As I travel around Belconnen, Civic and other areas of Canberra I see lots of vacant office space. As well as using approved shelters and even hotels and motels as a stop gap measure, surely the ACT government could get together with appropriate agencies and charities and identify (and fit out with temporary beds and other basic infrastructure) unused office space in major centres around Canberra and especially in Civic This could be done in matter of weeks if the will to do it was there,” Mr Stefaniak said.

“I have often seen people sleeping rough and not 50 metres away is a building which has empty office space in it

“I would envisage this type of vacant space being used well after we overcome the coronavirus. It grieves me to see people sleeping rough in the middle of a Canberra winter, when at least the means are there to provide them with a bed, shelter and a feed. Volunteers from NGO’s and the community can run the shelters to provide the necessary nightly assistance that will be needed. I’m happy to volunteer myself if need be.”

Before the funding announcement, the ACT Greens this morning, too, called on the ACT government to house rough sleepers immediately.

ACTCOSS, though, following the announcement, has welcomed the funding, with its CEO Dr Emma Campbell saying: “The community sector is seeing increased demand from clients who may not have previously been accessing services, but who now require support due to COVID-19.”