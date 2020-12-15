Gamblers play it safe during covid

Share Canberra's trusted news:

GAMBLING rates in Australia dropped off significantly during the height of covid lockdowns but are now starting to come back, according to new research from ANU.

The covid pandemic affected almost all aspects of life in Australia and lead researcher Prof Nicholas Biddle says gambling was no exception.

“One the one hand, the lockdown severely restricted the opportunity to gamble in certain venues,” Prof Biddle said.

“Sporting events that people were likely to gamble on were also disrupted. But on the other hand, as people spent more time at home the opportunity to participate in online gambling increased.”

Based on surveys from May and November, which collected information from 3219 and 3029 respondents aged 18 years and over across all eight states and territories in Australia, the paper showed that about 2.6 million fewer Australians gambled in the 12 months leading up to May 2020 than would have done if the April 2019 gambling prevalence levels continued into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study also estimated that there were 2.7 million fewer adult Australians who bought raffle tickets, 1.7 million fewer adults who played a lottery game and 1.6 million fewer adults who played poker machines or gaming machines at a venue.

“Across 11 types of gambling, around 53 per cent of Australians were estimated to have gambled when asked at the start of the pandemic, compared to the pre-pandemic rate of 65.9 per cent,” Prof Biddle said.

“By November, gambling rates had increased slightly to 58.7 per cent – still significantly lower than the 12 months leading up to April 2019.”

According to Prof Biddle, the decline in gambling rates was relatively consistent for men and women, but there was a much larger decline in those aged 35-45 when compared to other age groups.

Perhaps most importantly, was that there was also a decline in at-risk gambling observed over the period, he said.

“We saw the biggest relative decline in informal games like cards, mah-jong and snooker, as well as bingo and other table games,” Prof Biddle said.

“The smallest decline was for things like online casino games, but there was no form of gambling that increased between April 2019 and May 2020.”