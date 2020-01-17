Gas connection no longer a requirement in new suburbs

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW suburbs in the ACT no longer require a gas connection, allowing them the opportunity to achieve zero emissions and to have cheaper utility bills.

Climate Change and Sustainability Minister, Shane Rattenbury says the new draft variation 373 will remove the mandatory requirement for gas connections to new suburbs, allowing them to be all electric, powered by the ACT’s 100 per cent renewable electricity supply.

“The fact is, natural gas is a polluting fossil fuel and we must eventually phase it out in favour of clean energy,” says Minister Rattenbury.

“Previously gas connections were mandated in new suburbs, and the ACT was the only Australian state or territory to require this. This rule was both outdated and not necessarily beneficial for homeowners.”

Minister Rattenbury says that removing the requirement for gas will see more Canberrans using electricity, taking advantage of the ACT’s world-leading 100 per cent renewable electricity achievement and saving on household bills.

“For example, using efficient reverse-cycle air conditioning can reduce household energy bills by around $500 per year compared to gas heating, and an electric heat pump hot water system can lower energy bills by around $150 per year,” he says.

“An estimated 22 per cent of the ACT’s total carbon emissions come from natural gas, making it the second biggest source after transport emissions.

Minister Rattenbury says the ACT Government has a plan to reduce the ACT’s greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2045, tackling polluting areas such as gas, transport and waste.