BY providing an even heat distribution, in-floor heating is popular for getting the home pleasantly warm for winter, says the P.A.P. Heating Solutions managing director, Peter Heaney.

Specialising in floor-heating products and services, Peter says in-floor heating is also popular in greenhouses, outdoor access areas, sports stadiums and factories.

When it comes to in-floor heating, Peter says warmth is distributed wall-to-wall, thanks to the heating cable being evenly embedded within the floor.

“The even heat distribution means no hot or cold spots, so it’s ideal for children,” he says.

“Being unobtrusively embedded within the floor allows for furniture to be located anywhere, without having to consider duct outlets or other equipment.

“[And], floor surfaces that are normally cold to touch, such as slate or tiles, become a pleasant source of warmth.”

He says in-floor heating is especially recommended for people suffering allergy or respiratory complaints such as asthma, caused by moving air or dust particles.

The system runs on off-peak electricity, which is comparable to gas, and no building modifications are required for installation in a new home with a slab floor, according to Peter, who says as there are no moving air draughts, rooms can be adequately heated at lower temperatures.

Peter says a combination of radiant and convective heat provides excellent comfort with little vertical temperature variation, making slab heating suitable for homes with high ceilings.

