Give the south-coast clubs a go, too, says Gwyn

CLUBSACT CEO Gwyn Rees has gone into bat for embattled south coast clubs affected by the loss of patronage during the bushfire emergency.

“Clubs stepped up during the peak of the emergency to provide thousands of people evacuated from their homes with food and shelter,” he says.

“They did this with no expectations, but like all businesses they have been economically impacted and need our support.

“As Canberra holiday makers return to the coast, we would love them to spend some time and money in a local club.

“Day in, day out, our community clubs live up to their name – they are always giving back to the local community. The support they provided during the bushfires spotlights the dedication clubs have to caring for the community. We all now have an opportunity to give back to local clubs and help them continue to be an integral part of the south coast community.”

His listed some examples of assistance provided by clubs: