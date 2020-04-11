Good news: No new cases; recoveries leap to 62

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH 62 COVID-19 cases recovered, the ACT total infections remain at 103 with no new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston acknowledged the infection curve was flattening curve but reminded the community that the good work needed to continue to protect vulnerable people.

“Please stay home this Easter long weekend. Do not travel to the coast or interstate or gather in large groups with family and friends,” Dr Johnston said.

“If you do need to go out for essential reasons, then complying with the rules on physical distancing and practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene are the most important tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

She said there were currently four COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals. The remainder are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

“There is a total of three cases under investigation and we are awaiting further test results before we can determine their status,” she said.

“This includes further investigation in relation to an ACT Health staff member and their close contact, who recently returned from overseas. Both the confirmed case and their close contact have done everything they were supposed to do, and we thank them for taking all the right steps and for their ongoing assistance with the public health investigation.

The ACT has recorded two deaths and the number of negative tests in the ACT is now more than 6100.