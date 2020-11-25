Good news! There’s no bin disruptions this week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER three weeks of bin chaos, the city services directorate has been notified that there will be no driver protests for the rest of the week.

Household waste and recycling kerbside collections will continue as usual, with the collection contractor Suez saying it doesn’t expect any protected industrial action for the remainder of the week by drivers.

But the industrial action hasn’t reached a resolution yet, and the ACT government is urging both Suez and its drivers to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.

This week there will be some normality, though, and a city services spokeswoman says household waste and recycling collections are underway in suburbs that were missed last Wednesday and Thursday.

“Residents’ bins are expected to weigh more due to the missed collections last week, which could lead to some bins not being collected on time for the remainder of the week. Please leave your bin on the kerb until collected,” she says.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience following the impacts to household bin collections in recent weeks due to the protected industrial action.”

She says some temporary drop-off sites remain open, particularly for households impacted by disruptions to collections last week.

“[They] can take up to three large bags of household waste (from the general rubbish bin) to the temporary rubbish only drop-off sites listed below for free,” she says.

Temporary drop-off locations will be open until Sunday, November 29, at: