Googong man caught with child exploitation material

A GOOGONG man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with child exploitation images and videos on his phone.

The 36-year-old was arrested yesterday after ACT police searched his home.

The man received police bail to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court on August 3, charged with possessing child abuse material obtained via the internet.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au