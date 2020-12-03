Grant winners with a common goal of inclusion

ON a day that celebrates people with disability and the contributions they make to the community, the ACT government has announced $125,000 worth of grants to create more opportunities for people with disabilities in the region.
The grants were announced today (December 3), on International Day of People with Disability (I-Day), and Disability Minister Emma Davidson says these grants will help Canberrans create greater awareness and more opportunities for people with disability, ensuring they are supported to participate fully in the life of this city.
The recipients of the 2020 I-Day Grants, worth $25,000 all up, include:
- Maria and Peter Rosini to create the short film “Disability Inclusion in the Workplace”
- Ruth O’Brien to form the Arts Disability Advisory Group 2020-2021
- Epilepsy ACT to offer online seated yoga classes
- Torrens Primary School P&C Association to host Torrens Primary Para Sports Day
- Australian Talented Youth Project to host the I Dance Festival
- Women with Disabilities ACT to support Disabled Voices: Arts and Performances
- Gungahlin Jets Australian Football Club to support Jets Netball Exhibition Match
The Disability Inclusion Grants, worth $100,000 all up, went to 14 community groups, not-for-profit organisations and small businesses, including:
- Fisher Family Practice for the purchase of equipment and changes to their premises
- Warehouse Circus for training to better deliver classes to children and young people on the Autism Spectrum
- Canberra Railway Museum to provide wheelchair access
- ACT Table Tennis Association to develop a Disability Access and Inclusion Plan and train their volunteers in working with people with disability
- YWCA Canberra to improve accessibility to their offices
- Woden Senior Citizens Club to improve their bathroom facilities
- Council on the Ageing ACT to upgrade their IT equipment to enable remote access
- PhotoAccess Inc to honour the legacy of the late Sue Salthouse through a project that will support and promote the leadership of women with disability in the ACT
- Austrian Choir of Canberra to improve the ability of their members to perform
- Canberra Community Law to make their website more accessible
- Woden Community Services to build a sensory garden for children with disability
- Life Education NSW to install a wheelchair lift in their Mobile Learning Centre
- Nutrition Australia ACT to purchase kitchen aids to enable greater participation
- Rowing ACT to expand their Para Indoor Rowing Program
More information via idpwd.com.au