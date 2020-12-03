Grant winners with a common goal of inclusion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ON a day that celebrates people with disability and the contributions they make to the community, the ACT government has announced $125,000 worth of grants to create more opportunities for people with disabilities in the region.

The grants were announced today (December 3), on International Day of People with Disability (I-Day), and Disability Minister Emma Davidson says these grants will help Canberrans create greater awareness and more opportunities for people with disability, ensuring they are supported to participate fully in the life of this city.

The recipients of the 2020 I-Day Grants, worth $25,000 all up, include:

Maria and Peter Rosini to create the short film “Disability Inclusion in the Workplace”

Ruth O’Brien to form the Arts Disability Advisory Group 2020-2021

Epilepsy ACT to offer online seated yoga classes

Torrens Primary School P&C Association to host Torrens Primary Para Sports Day

Australian Talented Youth Project to host the I Dance Festival

Women with Disabilities ACT to support Disabled Voices: Arts and Performances

Gungahlin Jets Australian Football Club to support Jets Netball Exhibition Match

The Disability Inclusion Grants, worth $100,000 all up, went to 14 community groups, not-for-profit organisations and small businesses, including:

Fisher Family Practice for the purchase of equipment and changes to their premises

Warehouse Circus for training to better deliver classes to children and young people on the Autism Spectrum

Canberra Railway Museum to provide wheelchair access

ACT Table Tennis Association to develop a Disability Access and Inclusion Plan and train their volunteers in working with people with disability

YWCA Canberra to improve accessibility to their offices

Woden Senior Citizens Club to improve their bathroom facilities

Council on the Ageing ACT to upgrade their IT equipment to enable remote access

PhotoAccess Inc to honour the legacy of the late Sue Salthouse through a project that will support and promote the leadership of women with disability in the ACT

Austrian Choir of Canberra to improve the ability of their members to perform

Canberra Community Law to make their website more accessible

Woden Community Services to build a sensory garden for children with disability

Life Education NSW to install a wheelchair lift in their Mobile Learning Centre

Nutrition Australia ACT to purchase kitchen aids to enable greater participation

Rowing ACT to expand their Para Indoor Rowing Program

More information via idpwd.com.au