Grassfire: Wright, Denman Prospect and Coombs residents told ‘stay alert’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GRASSFIRE has started at the Murrumbidgee River, near Stony Creek Nature Reserve, and people in the remote area of Mt Stromlo could be affected.

Firefighters are on the scene and under current weather conditions the 20 metre x 20 metre blaze is “easy to control”.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency says that while no properties are under threat at this time, people in the areas of Wright, Denman Prospect or Coombs need to stay up to date and monitor conditions. They should call 000 immediately if they or their property is under threat.

The ESA has rated it as an “advice” level bushfire warning.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleGive the south-coast clubs a go, too, says Gwyn
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply