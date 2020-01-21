Grassfire: Wright, Denman Prospect and Coombs residents told ‘stay alert’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GRASSFIRE has started at the Murrumbidgee River, near Stony Creek Nature Reserve, and people in the remote area of Mt Stromlo could be affected.

Firefighters are on the scene and under current weather conditions the 20 metre x 20 metre blaze is “easy to control”.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency says that while no properties are under threat at this time, people in the areas of Wright, Denman Prospect or Coombs need to stay up to date and monitor conditions. They should call 000 immediately if they or their property is under threat.

The ESA has rated it as an “advice” level bushfire warning.